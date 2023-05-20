Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMG. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.29.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.55%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.