Scotiabank Lowers SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$30.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.18. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$24.94 and a 52-week high of C$30.23.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

