Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,336 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,521. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

