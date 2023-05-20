Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,611 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,497,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,427,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 833,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 503,512 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,646,000. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after acquiring an additional 376,808 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 343,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,153. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

