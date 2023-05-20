Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 435000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Sarama Resources Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Sarama Resources Company Profile

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

