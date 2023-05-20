Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.75

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.27. Sappi shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Sappi Stock Up 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Sappi

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

