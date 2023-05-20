Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,165. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

