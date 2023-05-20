Sandy Spring Bank Sells 829 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $186.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average is $190.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

