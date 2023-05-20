Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,860 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 107,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,474,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

XBI stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

