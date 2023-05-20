Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDRGet Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.34% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 812.6% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 311,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 277,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDR stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

