Sandy Spring Bank Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $84.56 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

