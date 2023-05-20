Sandy Spring Bank Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $244,586,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $141.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

