Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $418,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744,943 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $171.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

