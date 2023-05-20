Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.85 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $56.69 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

