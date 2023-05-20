Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.