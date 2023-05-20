Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE IBM opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.