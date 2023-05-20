Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

XOM opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

