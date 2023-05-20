Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

