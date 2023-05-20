Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $170.11 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.44 and its 200 day moving average is $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

