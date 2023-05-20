Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 5.7%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 627,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,162,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on SANA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500,173 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

