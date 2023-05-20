Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0714 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Salzgitter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Salzgitter Price Performance

SZGPY stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.