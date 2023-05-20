Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.35.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $210.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.28. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $213.88.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

