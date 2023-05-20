Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SB. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.30 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

