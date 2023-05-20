Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 71,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,458 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 49.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

