Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance
Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $98.30.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
