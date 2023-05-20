Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.13

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 628184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Rusoro Mining Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$70.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

