Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Cormark

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of RBY opened at C$1.92 on Tuesday. Rubellite Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.22.

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$14.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.00 million. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 52.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubellite Energy will post 0.349353 EPS for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

