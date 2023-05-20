Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$142.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$147.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an overweight rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$151.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$142.20.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$127.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$176.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$140.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$130.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$132.29.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

