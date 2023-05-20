Royal Bank of Canada Trims RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Target Price to $84.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RPM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.10.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. RPM International’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in RPM International by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in RPM International by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

