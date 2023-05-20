Royal Bank of Canada Trims dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Target Price to C$13.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DNTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.00.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

Shares of dentalcorp stock opened at C$7.30 on Tuesday. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$5.65 and a one year high of C$13.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.65.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

