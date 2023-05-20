Royal Bank of Canada Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$23.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AC. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.81.

Shares of AC opened at C$21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$23.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.608284 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

