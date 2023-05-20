Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.44.

NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 1,644,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,040. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $727.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 178.43%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,724,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 318,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

