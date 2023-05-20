Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.77-4.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. Ross Stores also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.07-1.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

ROST stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.72. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,817 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $64,833,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,592,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

