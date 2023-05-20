Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at UBS Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.76.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,952,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $118,218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $194,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.