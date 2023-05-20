Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ross Stores updated its Q2 guidance to $1.07-1.14 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.77-4.99 EPS.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ROST opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average is $109.72.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

