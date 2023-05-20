Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Rite Aid Stock Down 3.4 %

RAD opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 329,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 277.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,534,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,796,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 446,842 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

See Also

