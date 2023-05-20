Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
Rite Aid Stock Down 3.4 %
RAD opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 329,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 277.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,534,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,796,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 446,842 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rite Aid (RAD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.