Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock Position Reduced by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,023 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

In related news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

