Ripio Credit Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,319.80 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $8,319.80 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00026007 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018216 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,864.53 or 1.00019011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00212099 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,819.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.