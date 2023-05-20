Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
RIGL opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $274.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.
