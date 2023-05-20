Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

Insider Activity

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $233.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $970.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $970.00 per share, with a total value of $4,850,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,103.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,260. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

See Also

