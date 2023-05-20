Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.74

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and traded as low as $20.35. Rexel shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 506 shares trading hands.

Rexel Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

Rexel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.2646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 8.53%. Rexel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

About Rexel

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

