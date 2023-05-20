REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

REX American Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

REX stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in REX American Resources by 185.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

