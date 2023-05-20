REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
REX American Resources Stock Up 0.4 %
REX stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
