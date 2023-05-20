ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RMD. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

RMD stock opened at $224.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.97. ResMed has a 12-month low of $192.85 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total value of $325,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,130.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,067. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

