Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $47,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,541,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,927,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 3.0 %
DNA stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.88.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
