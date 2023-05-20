Request (REQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $512,201.10

Request (REQ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $89.83 million and approximately $512,201.10 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00025954 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,871.68 or 1.00007816 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08931723 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $724,223.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

