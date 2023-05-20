Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Lessened by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $145.09. The stock had a trading volume of 920,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.35 and its 200 day moving average is $132.72. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.30.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

