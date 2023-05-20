Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.83

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.83 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 29.12 ($0.36). Renold shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 122,697 shares traded.

Renold Stock Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.88. The stock has a market cap of £66.05 million, a PE ratio of 732.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.16.

About Renold

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor and trident chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments and screen chains.

