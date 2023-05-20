Relay Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.44 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Relay Token token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $47.44 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

