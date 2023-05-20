Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) EVP Sells $292,858.56 in Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $150.19 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.42.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.80.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

