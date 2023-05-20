ReddCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,851.57 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $1,851.57 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00339505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003749 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

