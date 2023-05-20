Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RETA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ RETA opened at $79.98 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $106.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 679,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 141,520 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 526,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 85,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading

